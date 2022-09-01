Rocky Point woman arrested for fraud, embezzlement of elderly relative

ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY) — On August 30th, 2022, detectives with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tina Louise Benton, 46, of Rocky point in connection with an embezzlement investigation.

Benton is charged with embezzlement, two counts of exploitation of a disabled or elder adult, felony conversion, obtaining property by false pretense, and financial card fraud.

The arrest came after an investigation was launched into Benton regarding exploitation and embezzlement of a ‘disabled or elderly’ adult that appears to have been a family member.

Benton is currently being housed in the Pender County Jail under a secured $500,000.00 bond.