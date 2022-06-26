Roe vs Wade protests continue over weekend in Cape Fear

WILLMINGTON, NC (WWAY)- Several people stood Sunday on the steps of City Hall in downtown Wilmington – to protest Friday’s supreme court ruling.

“All of these people here are against having someone that is not involved in their lives make that decision for them,” said organizer Kelly Kohaut wasn’t able to make Friday’s impromptu rally in Innes Park. “”This is about the right to body autonomy.”

“I wanted to keep the momentum behind this movement going, I didn’t want it to be one protest and it’s over,” she said.

Samuel Cook participated in the demonstration and said the ruling infringes – on women’s rights decisions about their bodies.

“It’s a human right, in that, just to do what you want to do with your own body, you know,” said Cook.

This is the second event planned in Wilmington since the Supreme Court overturned Roe versus Wade.

Participants WWAY spoke to said they are not happy about the decision but not everyone feels the same.

WWAY stopped by a couple of catholic churches in the area – although they did not want to go on the record – they were elated — with Friday’s ruling.

Tom McDermott said, “I’m not unhappy about it,” when asked how he felt about the decision and said he can empathize with women and their right to choose.

“My opinion would be that woman has a right to deal with her own body but at the same time, I feel like someone has to speak up, people that I consider alive in the womb,” said McDermott.

Kohaut said, it’s about having choice.

“Most people that have had abortions it was probably one of the most difficult decisions of their lives,” she said.

After the ruling many states quickly imposed abortion bans. while others are positioning themselves to be “abortion sanctuaries.”

In North Carolina an abortion is allowed with restrictions, counseling is state-mandate with a 72-hour waiting period.