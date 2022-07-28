Rotary Club of Shallotte holding Back to School Fundraiser for K-8 students

(Photo: Rotary Club of Shallotte)

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — The Rotary Club of Shallotte is attempting to raise money to pay for school supplies for local students.

They’re partnering with Brunswick Family Assistance, a nonprofit that provides eligible children grades Kindergarten through 8th with a book bag, necessary school supplies, an outfit and a new pair of shoes.

You can donate to the fundraiser HERE.

The Rotary Club of Shallotte says all proceeds will go directly to the cause of raising their goal of $1,500 for the organization.