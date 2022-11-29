Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer airs Tuesday night on CBS

Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer airs Tuesday night on CBS (Photo: Classic Media)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — You know Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner and Blitzen. But do you recall, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer airs Tuesday night on CBS?

The holiday classic runs from 8:00 p.m. through 9:00 p.m.

Rudolph has been on air every year since its premier in 1964, making it the longest continuously-running Christmas special in television history.

The one-hour show originated from a 1949 song, based on a poem written by Robert L. May in 1939 as a promotional gimmick.

It aired on NBC from 1964 through 1971, but has been shown on CBS since 1972.