Russian warship badly damaged after Ukrainians claim strike

(Photo: Russian Defence Ministry / euronews)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Russian military sustained a major blow when the flagship of the country’s Black Sea fleet was badly damaged and its crew evacuated.

Ukrainian officials said their forces hit the vessel with missiles on Thursday.

Russia acknowledged a fire aboard the Moskva but no attack.

A Pentagon official said the guided-missile warship was south of Odesa when the fire ignited and is still battling flames while heading east.

The loss of the ship would be a major military setback and a devastating symbolic defeat for Moscow.