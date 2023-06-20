RV parks increase following recent demand

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– RV ownership has been steadily growing for decades in the US, and right here in the Cape Fear.

Brunswick County leaders are working to create policies that will control where RV’s are allowed to park.

Getting in touch with nature. A getaway that has become increasingly popular in recent years.

That same demand is being seen right here in Southeastern North Carolina, but there appears to be limited options available for people with campers and RVs.

“Prior to that we didn’t have in our code, we didn’t have allowances for RV parks, but there are interests from development companies and these types of facilities to locate in this area,” said Niel Brooks, Town of Leland Assistant Town Manager.

Brunswick County and the Town of Leland are working to fix that. The Town of Leland recently changed an ordinance that will allow the development of RV parks in town limits.

And if you head south to Bolivia, a brand-new RV and cabin village called “In the Pines”, is in the works.

“We happen to be from this area, and we thought, there’s a demand for it,” said Bryan Judge, In the Pines Co-Owner.

“I think everybody post pandemic is enjoying the outdoors more. A lot of people are doing more remote work, so they may even come down here just for the weekend to do their work, hang out, bring their family, or look for an opportunity to explore a new area,” said Jessie Judge, In the Pines Co-Owner.

The new RV and cabin village will have its grand opening Labor Day weekend, and the owners say they are excited to fill this void in the area.

“I think this is a great opportunity for people to get outside and enjoy time with their family, maybe come back together as a community, get off the screens a little bit, and just enjoy quality time. We did the common space to even encourage people to meet other people and just have that community feel.”

New Hanover County is proposing the idea of new RV parks as well, with one proposal being brought before county commissioners at their next meeting on July 13th.