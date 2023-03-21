‘Safetypup’ program teaches students about bullying

Students at a Bladen County school recently learned about bullying (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Students in Bladen County recently learned about bullying and cyber bullying from law enforcement.

School Resource Officer Leon Graham along with second graders from East Arcadia Elementary School discussed the important topics.

“Our office is continuing our 9th annual Safetypup program for our young children in preschool through fifth grade again this fall,” Sheriff McVicker said. “We are pleased with the materials and services provided by the National Child Safety Council. Our office has received many compliments and thank you letters from the community and children regarding our program.”