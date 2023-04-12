Sailors sworn into U.S. Navy on USS North Carolina Battleship

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today on the Battleship North Carolina, a proclamation announcing it is officially Navy Week in Wilmington. To coincide with the ceremony, men and women were sworn into the U.S. Navy.

Of the more than 20 new sailors sworn in, a few are from the Wilmington area.

Former and current Navy members attended, including dignitaries like Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo.

Gerran Slaven was officially sworn in this morning. He says there are a few things he’s looking forward to the most.

“I think what I’m looking forward to the most is the people I’m going to meet in the future. I constantly think about who I’m going to be with, who I’m going to work with. You know, the lifelong friends you’re going to make. That’s probably what I’m looking forward to the most,” said Slaven.

This is the first time Navy week has happened in Wilmington since 2019.