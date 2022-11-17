Saint Pauls man facing numerous drug, highway charges

Kenonte Taylor (Photo courtesy: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says a number of community complaints helped them arrest and charge a Saint Pauls man who was wanted for several traffic offenses…and now several drug charges.

According to the arrest report, the Vice-Narcotics Unit and Community Impact Team served an outstanding arrest warrants on Kenonte Domaine Taylor, 22, at his home in the 1400 block of Old NC 20 in Saint Pauls on Wednesday.

Those warrants stemmed from a vehicle pursuit on October 22, where Taylor was charged with Fleeing to Elude Arrest, Speeding, Reckless Driving, Driving While License revoked, Hit and Run, Fail to Wear Seatbelt, Fail to Stop for Red Light, Fail to Burn Headlamps, Drive Left of Center, and Fail to Stop for Stop Sign.

During the arrest, deputies had probable cause to obtain a search warrant for Taylor’s home, where they found marijuana, cocaine and two firearms.

Taylor was charged with Manufacturing Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Counterfeit Controlled Substances, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Marijuana, and Altering or Destroying Criminal Evidence.

The Bladen County’ Sheriff’s Office says numerous community complaints alleging the sale and delivery of controlled substances in the area helped lead them to Taylor.

He is being held under an $80,000 secured bond.