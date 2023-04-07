Sanford man charged with over 100 sex crimes against children

Tyler Samuel Godfrey has been arrested on multiple sex crimes (Photo: Lee County Jail)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force have arrested a Sanford man on dozens of sex crimes involving children.

31-year-old Tyler Samuel Godfrey is charged with 50 counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of indecent liberties with a child.

Additionally, in Lee County, Godfrey is charged with two counts of first degree exploitation of a minor, one count of indecent liberties with a child, fourteen counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 34 counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

“I am extremely grateful for the joint efforts of all the various agencies involved in this case. I am also incredibly proud of the work BCSO detectives put into this case that ultimately resulted in Godfrey’s arrest,” said Sheriff John Ingram.

The investigation has been ongoing since 2021 and stemmed from a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.