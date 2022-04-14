Saniya Rivers announces she is entering transfer portal

Former Gatorade National Player of the Year just won national championship with South Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – After a national championship season, former Ashley standout and Gatorade National Player of the year announced via twitter she intends to enter her name in the transfer portal.

Thank you Gamecock Nation, 44 out❤️🤝.. pic.twitter.com/DfKCMChVFw — Saniya rivers🥵 (@Ihoop___22) April 14, 2022

Her tweet first thanks the South Carolina program, coaches and fans – calling this season ‘the experience of a lifetime’.

The freshman appeared in 27 games for the Gamecocks. She scored a point in the national championship game against Uconn, and 3 points in the semifinal against Louisville.