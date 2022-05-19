Saniya Rivers announces transfer to NC State

Wolfpack reached reached quarterfinals of NCAA tournament

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Saniya Rivers is coming back home to North Carolina.

The South Carolina transfer says she is going to play for Wes Moore and the NC State Wolfpack.

Rivers is fresh off winning the national championship at South Carolina.

The freshman appeared in 27 games for the Gamecocks. She scored a point in the national championship game against Uconn, and 3 points in the semifinal against Louisville.