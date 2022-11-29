Santa Claus making appearances at The Cotton Exchange, Mayfaire

Santa is coming to Wilmington through Christmas Eve (Photo: Pixabay)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Santa Claus is coming to town!

He’ll be making appearances at The Cotton Exchange and Mayfaire through the week before Christmas.

Santa first traveled from the North Pole to The Cotton Exchange last weekend. He’ll be there again December 3rd and 4th, along with every weekend through December 17th and 18th. You can drop by to give Santa your Christmas list from 12:00 p.m. through 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays and 1:00 p.m. through 4:00 p.m. on Sundays.

Santa will spend extra time the week of Christmas at The Cotton Exchange, being available from 12:00 p.m. through 4:00 p.m. December 19th through 23rd.

If you can’t catch Santa in downtown Wilmington, you also have a chance across town at Mayfaire.

Santa will make his first appearance at the shopping center on Thursday, December 1st, at 11:00 a.m.

His workshop will be set up at 6837 Main Street through Christmas Eve on December 24th, when he leaves for his trek around the world.

Santa’s visiting hours will be from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, 11:00 a.m. through 8:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sundays.

You’re welcomed to bring your dog or cat to the free visit with Santa.