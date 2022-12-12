Santa makes grand finale on pink fire engine in Fair Bluff parade

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The holiday spirit was in the air in Columbus County over the weekend.

The community was invited to several festive events in Fair Bluff on Saturday.

The holiday-themed events started with an open house at the Fair Bluff Depot Museum. Inside, visitors enjoyed a train decked out in Christmas decor.

There was a tree lighting and the much-anticipated parade. The finale featured Santa atop a pink fire engine.

According to organizers, this is the second year Fair Bluff had a nighttime parade.