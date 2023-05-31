Saturday service hours returning to Wilmington DMV location

Department of Motor Vehicles (Photo: MGN Online)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Sixteen DMV offices across North Carolina are returning to their Saturday service hours, including one in Wilmington.

Starting this weekend, the DMV is expanding its hours to provide a greater service opportunity for the busy summer season.

Services will be provided on Saturdays from June 3rd through August 26th from 8 a.m. through noon at 2390 Carolina Beach Road, Suite 104.

“Among my goals as NCDMV Commissioner are adopting new or expanded ways to provide better customer service,” said Commissioner Wayne Goodwin. “Accordingly, I’m focused on filling staff vacancies and offering more opportunities for customers to receive services both online and during expanded hours. Opening for Saturday hours at our busiest locations statewide is what customers want, need, and have requested.”

Goodwin ultimately intends to expand Saturday office hours beyond peak season and at more locations statewide as staffing levels improve, according to a press release.

The NC DMV says anyone considering a visit to the DMV should first check to determine if they can complete their business online.