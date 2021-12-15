SBI releases names of those involved in Pender County officer-involved shooting

Officials have released the identities of the parties involved in the officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning in Pender County.

Authorities on the scene of a shooting in Pender County on Dec. 14, 2021. (Photo: WWAY)

The State Bureau of Investigation says 45-year-old Kevin Glenn Swinson was shot and pronounced dead at the scene in the Canetuck Community.

Grant Simme and John Dragocastano were the Pender County deputies that fired their weapons.

The deputies were attempting to serve a domestic violence protection order when they encountered Swinson armed. The deputies were not injured and are now on leave as per protocol.

No additional information is available at this time. The SBI is continuing to investigate the incident.