SC man arrested in Columbus County on several drug-related charges

Paul Lee Howell has been arrested on drug charges (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A South Carolina man has been arrested on drug charges in Columbus County.

37-year-old Paul Lee Howell was charged with Felony Trafficking in Methamphetamine Felony Conspiracy to Commit Robbery Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Heroin Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Cocaine Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, among several other charges.

A vehicle stop was conducted on a Jeep Patriot driven by Howell at the Murphy USA gas station located at 102 Columbus Corners Drive in Whiteville. A search located over two ounces of methamphetamine, and amounts of heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana, MDMA (Ecstasy) and buprenorphine hydrochloride. In a last-ditch effort to deceive investigators, Howell disclosed that he was planning to rob an individual and denied having illegal narcotics in his vehicle, according to officials.

Howell was given a $200,000.00 secured bond.

He remains in custody at the Columbus County Detention Center.