SC Tax Free Weekend: what you need to know

(Photo: WWAY)

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The state’s annual tax free weekend starts Friday, August 4, 2023.

According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, there are some things you need to know if you are heading out to shop during the sales tax holiday.

SC DOR:

South Carolina’s annual Tax Free Weekend starts this Friday at 12:00 a.m. and ends Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

Tax-free items can purchased in-store or online.

Last year, South Carolina shoppers bought more than $26.2 million in tax-free items during Tax Free Weekend.

What’s included:

Tax-free items include:

Computers and printers

School supplies

Clothing and accessories

Shoes

Certain bed and bath items

These tax-free items can be new or used and are eligible regardless of price.

Items not exempt from Sales Tax include:

Digital cameras

Smartphones

Jewelry

Cosmetics

Eyewear

Wallets

Watches

Furniture

For more information click here https://dor.sc.gov/resources-site/media-site/Pages/South-Carolinas-2023-Tax-Free-Weekend-launches-on-Friday.aspx