SC twins discover they have 65 siblings throughout the country

DNA testing. Photo: MGN

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) — A set of South Carolina twins found out they have 65 siblings throughout North America by using different genetic websites.

Amelia and Andrew Palmer grew up knowing their father was a sperm donor with the possibility of them having more siblings but neither ever expected that number to be 65.

“I was curious to know more of like my background and my ancestry, as well as figuring out who my father was, and seeing if I could connect to any of the other siblings,” she says. “I didn’t think I had this many; I was thinking maybe two to three.”

A few months later, genetic testing results showed her that she had eight confirmed siblings. Then her twin brother, Andrew, took a different DNA test, finding 18 confirmed siblings.

A news story in Canada shared by their stepmother showed a group of donor siblings that looked similar to both Andrew and Amelia.

“I was like, there’s no way we’re not related,” Amelia adds.

Between DNA results and research on social media, the two confirmed they were related to 65 other donor-related siblings, including seven sets of twins and one set of triplets.

“It was amazing reacting to how many people are related to me; firstly, brothers and sisters,” Andrew says, “And then when it came to knowing that they actually existed in that amount, it’s crazy.”

To read the full story, click here.