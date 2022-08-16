SC woman killed by alligator after reportedly slipping into pond while gardening

(CNN) — An 88-year-old woman was killed by an alligator after she slipped into a pond while gardening at an adult living community.

Around 11:15 a.m. Monday, authorities were called to Sun City Hilton Head on reports of an alligator guarding a woman’s body near the manmade lagoon on the property.

Sun City Hilton Head is an active adult community home with more than 16,000 residents on over 5,725 acres, its website states.

The victim had been gardening when she slipped into the pond, officials said.

The victim was identified as Nancy A. Becker of Sun City, SC, and the alligator has been removed from the pond and euthanized.

The South Carolina Department of Resources and the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office are investigating.