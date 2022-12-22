Scam warning if you’re planning to give a gift card this holiday season

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As people are finishing their last minute holiday shopping, the Better Business Bureau is warning against a new scam involving gift cards.

Quantrell Quick with the Better Business Bureau of Coastal Carolina says they have been alerted to a new type of scams for gift cards purchased in stores.

Scammers are placing stickers over the barcodes used to activate the cards. When an associate scans the barcode, the information is sent to a third party. By the time you give the card as a gift, it likely has no money on it.

Quick says you need ot be on the lookout if you’re buying a gift card.

“If you are buying in person make sure you are running your finger across it to make sure there isn’t any extra thickness there, like a sticker,” Quick says. “Make sure the code has not been scratched off or there hasn’t been any other tampering for that particular card.”