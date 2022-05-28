Scientists look for help to exactly measure Columbia’s heat

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Scientists are looking for volunteers in Columbia to help them study the differences in heat across short distances in the city.

A sensor will be put on the car window of volunteers, who will then drive certain routes to get exact temperature readings.

The University of South Carolina is helping with the mapping project that is paid for by the National Integrated Heat Health Information System.

The study is identifying and researching heat islands, or small areas that are hotter than their surroundings just feet away.

A similar mapping project last year in Charleston determined the influence of the sea breeze doesn’t extend far inland and the hottest areas were near the port because of the concrete and asphalt.