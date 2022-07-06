Sea Tow confirms lightning strike victim had boat trouble

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — The National Lightning Safety Council reports that 33-year-old William Friend died on Sunday from a lightning strike on Masonboro Island.

Wednesday, Wrightsville Beach Sea Tow confirmed it was on the island at the time of the strike, attempting to help several boaters who had gotten stuck before the storm.

Sea Tow says Friend was one of several boaters who called for help at the same time, unable to get off the island. Sea Tow was attempting to help another boater just before friend, when the lightning struck.