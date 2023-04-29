Sea Turtle nesting season to being May 1st

Loggerhead hatchling (Photo: NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher)

(WWAY) — Loggerheads are the most common species of sea turtle to nest in the southeastern United States. The peak nesting season for Loggerheads in North Carolina is May 1 through August 31.

During the nesting season, adult loggerhead females come ashore to lay their eggs. Organizations, including the Pleasure Island Sea Turtle Project (P.I.S.T.P.), patrol beaches every morning in search of signs of turtle nest, and protecting the area when they do.

Kure Beach’s website offers tips on what to do if you spot a mother turtle, or a sea turtle nest, including:

If you see a sea turtle laying her eggs, do not approach her or make loud noises. If you frighten her she could abandon the nest and go back to the sea, releasing the rest of her eggs in the water where they’ll die.

shine lights near her (flashlight, flash photography, etc.) for the same reason. Do call 911. The operators are trained for this and will contact the local sea turtle volunteer agency to dispatch trained volunteers to the site.

call 911. The operators are trained for this and will contact the local sea turtle volunteer agency to dispatch trained volunteers to the site. Do not divulge the location of a nesting turtle to anyone other than authorities.

Fore more information on sea turtle nesting season, including how you can get involved, visit Kure Beach’s website here.