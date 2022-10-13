Sea Turtle released after over two years of rehabilitation

"Belle" was one of seven sea turtles released to the ocean on Wednesday (Photo: Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program)

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — A sea turtle is back at home in the Atlantic Ocean more than two years after its rehabilitation began.

The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center released “Belle” on Wednesday.

The turtle was transported to the group on April 24, 2020 by the Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program. They say Belle was stranded and treated for debilitated turtle syndrome (DTS) and osteoarthritis. DTS is identified by the symptoms of malnutrition, starvation, fatigue, and lethargy.

There was a large crowd of onlookers to see the release of the sea turtle after such a long process.

In addition to Belle, The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue also released six other turtles.