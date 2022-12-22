Sea Turtle Rescue releases formerly cold stunned turtle after year at facility
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center recently released a turtle they had been caring for since 2021.
‘Rosemary’ was sent back to the ocean earlier this week after coming to the center as a cold stunned juvenile green sea turtle.
Her stay was extended a bit because she developed osteoarthritis, a frequent complication of cold stunning.
The center says the turtle wowed their volunteers and staff with her love of eating and charismatic personality.