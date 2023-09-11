Sea turtle rescued from ocean with cracked shell, several barnacles

A turtle was rescued over the weekend (Photo: Caswell Beach Turtle Watch)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Caswell Beach Turtle Watch rescued a turtle from the ocean over the weekend.

‘Glass’ the Green Turtle was brought in from the Intracoastal Waterway Sunday afternoon and quickly transported to The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center.

Volunteers assessed the turtle and cleaned her up.

She had an old crack injury on her shell, along with several barnacles and worms on her carapace and flippers.

The Rescue Center says the turtle was very feisty (a good sign) and didn’t want to be treated, but calmed down after a bit.

They think she has a good prognosis.