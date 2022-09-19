Seahawk Baseball Hitting Academy still has openings

First high school hitting clinic starts Tuesday September 20th, Middle school camp October 8th

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Do you have a young baseball player trying to sharpen his skills? Learn from the Seahawks! They are offering both middle and high school players opportunities to learn from UNCW coaches and players.

There is a weekly Hitting Academy that starts tomorrow and the Middle School All-Skills Academy that will be held on Saturday, October 8.

See the availability for the Seahawk Baseball camps here: http://seahawkbaseballcamps.com/shop/EVENT