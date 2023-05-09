Seahawks add Youngstown State transfer

Shemar Rathan-Mayes will join the UNCW men’s basketball team for the 2023-24 season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Guard Shemar Rathan-Mayes of Youngstown State will join the UNCW men’s basketball team for the 2023-24 season, fourth-year Seahawk head coach Takayo Siddle has announced.

Below is from UNCW on the announcement of adding Shemar Rathan-Mayes:

The 5-11, 180-pound Rathan-Mayes has two years of eligibility remaining after starting 67 games at YSU over the last three seasons. He played a key role as the Penguins went 24-10 and captured the Horizon League regular season championship in 2022-23. YSU fell to Oklahoma State, 69-64, in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Toronto, Canada, native averaged 7.4 points per game during his time with the Penguins, shooting 34.7 percent from three-point range. Rathan-Mayes scored 576 points, grabbed 152 rebounds and dished out 168 assists in his three years at YSU. He made the Horizon League’s All-Freshman team in 2020-21 after collecting 10.4 ppg.

Rathan-Mayes shot a career-best 38.3 percent from deep as a sophomore for the Penguins, who compiled a 58-37 record over the last three seasons.

“Shemar is a high character individual that is passionate about the game of basketball and possesses a great work ethic,” said Siddle. “His leadership and veteran experience will be a great asset to our program. Shemar has won at a high level in his prep and collegiate career and we look forward to seeing him impact winning as a Seahawk.”

Rathan-Mayes attended Orangeville Prep and averaged 14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 3.0 steals as a senior. He helped the Bears win a pair of state championships, going a combined 86-4. He was selected to the All-OSBA Second-Team and invited to play in the BioSteel All-Canadian game.