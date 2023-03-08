Seahawks stunned by late Charleston rally in CAA final

Seahawks led by 8 with just over 6 minutes left, but late turnovers cost UNCW

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – UNCW led Charleston by 8 points with just over 6 minutes left. But the gap would close from turnovers over the final stretch, falling 63-58 to the Cougars. The Seahawks end the regular season 24-10, with post season aspirations still alive.

Head Coach Takayo Siddle was visibly emotional at the post came press conference, saying “you have no idea what these guys have been through.”

As emotional as we’ve ever seen Siddle. Obvious how much this team bonded through what they endured through the second half off the CAA schedule. “I’m more hurt for them; you guys have no idea what we’ve been through.” pic.twitter.com/tgQALXuIxu — The Seahawk Perch (@TheSeahawkPerch) March 8, 2023

“I’m very proud of this group. Nobody expected us to do anything. These guys bonded together over the course of the season and we did some amazing things.”

UNCW also lost last year’s final game to Delaware in similar fashion. The Seahawks made back-to-back appearances in the finals and have played in more championship games (13) than any other team in CAA history. The Seahawks had 2 players make this year’s All-Tournament Team in Donovan Newby and Trazarnien White.

Rebound totals, assist totals, field goal percentage and 3pt field goal percentage were in the favor of the Seahawks, but the difference was turnovers. UNCW had 17 total in the game, 10 in the second half, 4 in the last 4:29 of play.

“I thought we fought and were a tougher team. We executed our game plan and just came up short at the end. The fight and the toughness of our guys can’t be questioned.”