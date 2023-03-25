Search efforts for missing Pender man continue

The family and friends of a man who went missing three years ago are not giving up in the search for their loved one.

On Saturday morning, at Penderlea School in Willard, crews of law enforcement, as well as family and friends of the family, came out to search for Bonham in hopes to discover new leads. (-Marion Caldwell WWAY)

WILLARD, NC (WWAY)– The family and friends of a man who went missing three years ago are not giving up in the search for their loved one.

Robert Bonham, a 51-year-old man of Pender County, went missing back in June of 2020.

Today, it is still unknown where he is, what happened, or if he is dead or alive.

On Saturday morning, at Penderlea School in Willard, crews of law enforcement, as well as family and friends of the family, came out to search for Bonham in hopes of discovering new leads.

Sarah Bonham is the mother of Robert Bonham, and hopes that she can soon find the closure that she has been longing for.

“My prayer is, I don’t want them to find anything, but then again, I do want them to find something,” said Ms. Bohman. “If my son is dead, I want to know, and I want to know what happened to him. It’s been a nightmare.”

We will provide updates on the search as they become available.