Search underway for man who escaped custody in Horry County

Duane Henderson Manning escaped custody Thursday afternoon (Photo: North Carolina Department of Adult Correction)

HORRY COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Authorities are searching for a man who escaped custody in Horry County Thursday afternoon.

Duane Henderson Manning escaped around 2:30 p.m. and is still on the run.

Manning, 56, is 6’2″ and weighs around 160 pounds. He had brown hair and has a tattoo on his right arm.

He was on parole for a 1995 homicide conviction in South Carolina.

Manning was recently convicted of forgery and assault on a government official in Columbus County and officers were bringing him to the Columbus County Jail when he escaped.

If you see Manning you should call police.