Search underway for missing teen in Surf City UPDATE

Officials searching for teen who went missing in Surf City (Photo: Surf City Police Dept.)

UPDATE (8:45 p.m.): Positive identification of the missing person was made around 8:30 p.m., about 8 miles from the teen’s last seen location. An extensive search by numerous agencies was conducted to include the Surf City Police Department, Surf City Fire Department, North Topsail Beach Police Department, North Topsail Beach Fire Department, Topsail Beach Police Department, Topsail Beach Fire Department, Pender EMS & Fire, US Coast Guard, and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. The Town is grateful to be able to return the

missing child to his parents.

Original post follows:

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — A search is underway for a Surf City teen who has gone missing.

The Surf City Police Department received a report around 5:30 p.m. about a missing teen.

Police say Ryan, 16, is 5’3, 110 lbs., and of Indian descent. Police say Ryan has autism.

Ryan was last seen wearing red swim trunks, no shirt, no shoes or sandals, around the area of Fairytale Lane in Surf City. It is believed that he was traveling in the direction of the Atlantic Ocean.

The Town of Surf City is asking anyone that has seen someone meeting this description to please contact 911.