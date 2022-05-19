Search warrant leads to drug bust on Center Road in Bladen County

ELIZABETH TOWN, NC (WWAY) — On May 17th, 2022 The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant in the 400 Block of Center Road Elizabethtown North Carolina.

The search warrant concluded the investigation into the allegations of narcotic distribution following citizen complaints.

Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit personnel discovered over 500 grams of Cocaine and over 500 grams of Marijuana.

The estimated value of the narcotics seized is around $27,000 dollars.

Keith Lesane of Elizabethtown North Carolina was charged with the following: Possess with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Cocaine, Trafficking in Cocaine, Possess with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Marijuana, Manufacture Marijuana, Maintain Dwelling for Keep/Sell Controlled Substance, Maintain Vehicle for Keep/Sell Controlled Substance and received a 125,000 dollar secured bond.

Demond Ballard was charged with Possession of Cocaine and received a $1000 dollar secured bond.