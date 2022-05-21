SEC accuses North Carolina man of operating Ponzi scheme

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Federal authorities have accused a North Carolina man of operating a $7 million Ponzi scheme that defrauded at least 75 investors and using the money he gained to make mortgage payments and pay for private schools for his children.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a news release that it filed an emergency action Thursday in U.S. District Court.

The complaint charges Wynn Charlebois of Charlotte and his company, WC Private, with violating antifraud provisions.

According to the SEC’s complaint, Charlebois defrauded the investors since 2019 using multiple bogus investment opportunities.

Most of the victims live in the Charlotte area.