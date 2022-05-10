Second home in 3 months collapses into the ocean along the Outer Banks

RODANTHE, NC (WWAY) — Cape Hatteras National Seashore confirmed reports this morning of an unoccupied house collapse on Ocean Drive in Rodanthe.

The beach has been closed along all of Ocean Drive in Rodanthe to protect the public from hazards associated with the collapsed home and because there are additional homes in the area that may collapse.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore says visitors should use caution when participating in recreational activities on the beach and in the ocean along Hatteras Island, as debris is being spread widely across the Seashore.

Back on February 9th, a house located at 24183 Ocean Drive also collapsed onto Seashore property. The debris from this house spread across many miles of beaches before the homeowner, and volunteers in an organized beach cleanup event, were able to remove much of it.

Clean up efforts for smaller pieces of debris related to the February house collapse continues.

“Unfortunately, there may be more houses that collapse onto Seashore beaches in the near future,” David Hallac, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina superintendent, said. “We proactively reached out to homeowners along Ocean Drive in Rodanthe after the first house collapse and recommended that actions be taken to prevent collapse and impacts to Cape Hatteras National Seashore.”

The Seashore will be working closely with the homeowner to coordinate cleanup activities and public updates will be provided when available.

The organization says visitors who plan to clean up some of the debris should place piles above the high tide line, so that the debris doesn’t get washed back into the ocean.