Second portion of Hampstead bypass project to begin earlier than scheduled

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — The proposed timeline of the Hampstead Bypass project is moving up, meaning construction on the second portion is expected to come sooner than originally planned.

Recently, the N.C. Department of Transportation and Wilmington Metropolitan Planning Organization agreed to adjust multiple projects in the draft 2024-2033 State Transportation Improvement Plan.

With the adjustments, construction of the second portion of the Hampstead Bypass, N.C. 140 to N.C. 210, would move from fall 2026 to summer 2025 in the draft plan.

“I am glad we agreed to move this project forward,” said Division 3 Engineer Chad Kimes. “Together, NCDOT and WMPO understand how important it is to the people who live, work and visit the area.”

Construction of the first portion of the Hampstead Bypass, N.C. 210 to north of Hampstead, began in early 2022.

When both sections are complete, the project is expected to improve safety and relieve congestion around the town of Hampstead.

Other construction projects are expected to move up as well.

Upgrading the intersections of Oleander Drive at Greenville Loop Road and Greenville Avenue has been accelerated with construction planned to begin in 2029.

Widening Carolina Beach Road from South College Road to Sanders Road and constructing flyovers at U.S. 421 and N.C. 132 has been accelerated with construction set to begin in 2027.