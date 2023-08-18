Second suspect arrested in February armed robbery at Burger King

Derreck Cordearo Edge (Photo: NHSO)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A second suspect is now facing charges in an armed robbery at the Burger King on Market Street in New Hanover County.

On Wednesday, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Derreck Cordearo Edge and charged him with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and Second-Degree Kidnapping. He’s the second suspect wanted in the robbery.

The crime happened in February at the the Burger King in the 7200 block of Market Street. Witnesses told law enforcement that a man with a gun entered the fast food restaurant and demanded cash.

The suspect took off down Market Street. Deputies intercepted a vehicle matching the suspect’s vehicle in Dutch Square. Two men ran from the car.

Shortly after the robbery, detectives arrested Maurice Lamar Johnson and charged him Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and Second-Degree Kidnapping. He is still in jail under a $325,000 secure bond. Edge is being held under a $500,000 secured bond.