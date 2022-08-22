Section of Leland road to close for utility work through October

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A section of Pine Harvest Drive will experience road closures over the next couple months due to work on four sanitary sewer manholes.

Contractors will be working on the section of Pine Harvest Drive from Brook Crossing Lane/Wood Lily Circle to Atrium Way/Hydrangea Court.

The work and traffic control will occur from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. in the four phases listed below.

• Phase 1: Aug. 30-31, Sept. 1, 6-8

• Phase 2: Sept. 19-22 (possibly Sept. 23 or 26 as needed)

• Phase 3: Oct. 4-7

• Phase 4: Oct. 17-21 and 24

Please note that these dates are subject to change based on weather and the contractor’s schedule.

Any changes will be communicated through the Town of Leland website and social media.

H2GO will have a representative on site at the start of each repair and will have constant contact with

the contractors throughout the process.

Signage will be posted, and traffic control will be in place during each phase