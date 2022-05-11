See how Wilmington scored in this Spring’s hospital safety grading

Novant Health (Photo: Hannah Patrick/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The U.S. healthcare system has faced unprecedented levels of pressure due to COVID-19, reversing years of progress on patient safety.

According to the new spring 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, patient experience in hospitals has suffered significantly during the pandemic timeframe.

Healthcare workers’ heroic efforts deserve praise, and hospital leadership can support their workforce by recommitting to improved care and get back on track with patient safety outcomes.

The biannual Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assigns an “A” through “F” − just like a school report card − based on how well nearly 3,000 U.S. general hospitals perform on more than 30 measures of patient safety.

It assesses a facility’s ability to protect patients from preventable errors, accidents, injuries and infections.

Despite the general decrease in patient experience ratings this spring, the grades continue to show a significant variation in safety performance across U.S. hospitals, underscoring the importance of public access to information on which hospitals are safer so patients can make the best decision for themselves and their loved ones.

North Carolina came in first place with the highest percentages of “A” scoring hospitals.

New Hanover Regional Medical Center scored with a “B”, and Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center got an “A”.

By clicking on the links for the respective hospitals, you can view the full score for both facilities.