Semi-trailer overturns on Carolina Beach road, leading to road closure, major traffic issues

A major crash on Carolina Beach Road is leading to major backups (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An accident involving a semi-trailer carrying concrete is causing major traffic issues along Carolina Beach Road.

The Wilmington Police Department says the crash involved four vehicles near the 2300 block of Carolina Beach Road.

Only minor injuries have been reported.

Both directions of travel are shut down to all traffic.

You are asked to avoid the area and seek another route.