Senator: Chief had no radio during Uvalde school shooting

(Photo: Uvalde Police Department)

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A Texas state senator says the state agency investigating the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde has determined that the commander facing criticism for the slow police response was not carrying a radio as the massacre unfolded.

Sen. Roland Gutierrez told The Associated Press Friday that a Texas Department of Public Safety official told him school district police Chief Pete Arredondo was without a radio during the May 24 attack by a lone gunman at Robb Elementary School that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

Arredondo has not responded to interview requests from AP.

The head of the DPS has criticized Arredondo for acting too slowly.

Gutierrez said Thursday that Arredondo was not informed of 911 calls from terrified children inside the school during the shooting.