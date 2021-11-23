Senior Resource Center opening new nutrition site in Carolina Beach

Carolina Beach Town Logo (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Starting December 1, seniors in New Hanover County will have a new location where they can receive meals at no cost.

The Senior Resource Center has announced the addition of a satellite nutrition site at the Katie B. Hines Senior Center (308 Cape Fear Blvd, Carolina Beach). Doors will open at 10 a.m. and lunch will be served weekdays from noon-1 p.m. Meals must be ordered in advance by calling 910-798-6420. Anyone age 60 or older in New Hanover County is welcome to utilize this service.

“We are so excited to have this new site available for our senior residents,” Senior Resource Center Director Amber Smith said. “The Katie B. Hines Senior Center has been a wonderful place for our senior residents to gather for fellowship and other activities, but this adds another layer of value to the site and helps us expand our access and impact into the community.”

With this new dine-in option opening on December 1, the Senior Resource Center will no longer be offering drive-up meal service at the Veterans Park location following the December 3 service.

For a complete list of all dine-in and drive-up meal options offered by the Senior Resource Center throughout New Hanover County, visit here.