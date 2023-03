Series featuring former ‘Dawson’s Creek’ star to film in Wilmington

Former Dawson's Creek star Joshua Jackson is returning to Wilmington for a new TV series (Photo: Netflix / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmywood is living up to its name once again.

A new TV series is reportedly being shot over the next several months around the Port City, featuring a familiar face.

Former Dawson’s Creek star Joshua Jackson is set to act in the series alongside Lauren Ridloff, according to a Facebook post from TW Cast & Recruit.