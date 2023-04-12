Serving at Sea Part Three: Boarding the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower

Matt Bennett,

WILMINGTON, N.C. – On day three of our “Serving at Sea” series, WWAY’s Matt Bennett landed on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower to experience life as a sailor on an aircraft carrier, and witness what it takes to become a US Navy pilot.

Bennett’s journey began on a C-2 cargo plane bound for the aircraft carrier, located in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. The Eisenhower, informally known as the Ike, is nearly as long as the Empire State Building is tall, and plays a vital role in America’s Naval forces.

69842ab6 02c5 4d50 8606 548e4fd6833e

Bennett and other members of the media get ready to board a C-2 cargo plane in Norfolk, Virginia.
(Photo: US Fleet Forces)

“Our mission is to be on the sea, under the sea, on the land, and in the air. We do a little bit of everything,” said Captain Dave Hecht, who oversaw Bennett’s initial sailor training.

The plane successfully landed on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower when its tail hook caught one of the ship’s arresting wires. This system slows the aircraft from 150 miles per hour to a dead stop in just two seconds.

Still0412 00000

The Pilot House is located in the top left of this structure.
(Photo: Matt Bennett/WWAY)

Once on board, Bennett had the opportunity to meet with Captain Christopher Hill, who assumed command of the Ike in late March.

“It’s a tremendous responsibility,” Capt. Hill said. “I’m talking about you’re responsible directly, day-to-day, for 3,000 sailors who run this ship, and then when you deploy, you bring on 2,000 more sailors, so that responsibility now extends to 5,000 sailors. This is like a mini city or a small town.”

The moment everyone was waiting for was the chance to witness jets take off and land on the massive ship. Bennett and other participants were required to strap on eye, head, and ear protection before stepping out onto the flight deck.

Still0412 00003

A jet takes off from the flight deck of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.
(Photo: Matt Bennett/WWAY)

Crews can launch jets every 30 to 40 seconds and the ship can hold around 70 total.

Captain Hill emphasized that although many of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower’s thousands of sailors are not directly involved in launching aircraft, everyone plays a part in the Navy’s overall mission.

“This ship is 46 years old, it has deployed more than any other ship that’s active in the Navy right now,” Capt. Hill said. “I could talk about all the awards and accolades, but at the end of the day, every sailor has to believe that they are the best, and we instill that in them.”

Still0412 00005

A pilot climbs onboard a jet.
(Photo: Matt Bennett/WWAY)

On Thursday, Bennett will introduce us to some native North Carolinians who call the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower home, including a sailor from Wilmington who shares his story of overcoming adversity.

Categories: Local, New Hanover, New Hanover, News, Top Stories
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

This content provided by:

Related

Recipe Concepts