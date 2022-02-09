Several arrested in Columbus drug bust

BOLTON, NC (WWAY) — 7 people are facing a long list of charges following a drug investigation in Columbus County. According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Vice-Narcotics investigators received citizen complaints concerning a residence on Spearman Road in Bolton. While conducting surveillance, investigators observed a narcotics transaction.

A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle on U.S. 74-76, near the Delco community.

Investigators searched the vehicle and occupants. Crack cocaine, oxycodone tablets, marijuana, scales, and weights were found and seized.

Charles Anthony Faulk Jr, 39, from Wilmington, was charged with Sell/Deliver Methamphetamine, two counts of Trafficking in Opium/Heroin, Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling to Sell/Keep a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He received a $110,500.00 secured bond.

Jeremy Randall Wilson, 32, from Bolton, was charged with Sell/Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling to Sell/Keep a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He received a $20,500.00 secured bond.

Vice-Narcotics investigators obtained a search warrant for the Spearman Road residence based on the evidence collected in the traffic stop. Columbus County Sheriff’s Office H.E.A.T., S.W.A.T., and Vice-Narcotics investigators found and seized heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, Adderall, marijuana, a firearm, and cash during the search.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the following individuals were charged:

Daniel Ray Reynolds Jr, 45, from Leland, was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Dwelling Place to Sell/Keep a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver VI Controlled Substance, and Possession Drug Paraphernalia. He received a $30,000.00 secured bond.

Paul Wallace Young, 45, from Bolton, was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substance, Maintain Dwelling Place to Keep/Sell a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance, and Possession Drug Paraphernalia. He received a $27,500.00 secured bond.

Christine Elizabeth Mcardell, 40, from Leland, was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substance, Maintain Dwelling Place to Sell/Keep a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver VI Controlled Substance, and Possession Drug Paraphernalia. He received a $30,000.00 secured bond.

Veronica Jacobs Howard, 43, from Bolton, was charged with Sell/ Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substance, Maintain Dwelling Place to Sell/Keep a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance, and Possession Drug Paraphernalia. She received a $40,000.00 secured bond.

Wantia Freeman, 48, from Bolton, was charged with possession of Firearm by Felon, Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substance, Maintain Dwelling Place to Sell/Keep a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Possession Drug Paraphernalia, and Resisting Public Officer. She received a $40,500.00 secured bond.