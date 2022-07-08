Several baby ducks rescued from a storm drain by Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office

(Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — Members of the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office recently came to the rescue of some baby ducks.

Police say the ducks became stuck inside a storm drain on Wednesday in a Calabash community pond.

Just after 8:00 pm, the responding officers fished out the baby ducks with a net and returned them to their distraught mother.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says this is a reminder their officers must be prepared for anything.