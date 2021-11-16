Several California children sick after receiving wrong dose of COVID vaccine

ANTIOCH, CA (KGO via CNN) — There is outrage among some parents in California’s Bay Area as 14 children were given the wrong amount of COVID-19 vaccine this past Saturday.

At least two kids were given double the recommended dose at a Sutter Health pediatric vaccine clinic in Antioch, California, officials say.

“I’m here tonight to report my story because it’s unacceptable; you expect your medical professionals to give you correct doses,” parent Denise Iserloth said.

Denise and her husband Shawn’s eight and 11-year-old children were among the kids given the wrong amount of coronavirus vaccine.

“They absolutely failed my children and the other 12 children involved,” Denise said.

Sutter Health issued a statement that 14 patients were given an incorrect amount of diluent, saying in part, “As soon as we learned of this, we contacted the parents and advised them of CDC guidance in this situation.”

Denise says she was told, but that came nearly 10 hours later, and after her older child fell down twice.

