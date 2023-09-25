Several Cape Fear towns listed as top places for expensive homes in NC
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Several towns in the Cape Fear area have made a list of top places for expensive homes in North Carolina.
Stacker formed the list using data from Zillow, looking at 675 cities and town in the state.
Eight local cities and towns made the list:
Caswell Beach – typical home value of $617,244
Surf City – typical home value of $647,049
St. James – typical home value of $668, 154
Kure Beach – typical home value of $733, 142
Holden Beach – typical home value of $820, 130
Topsail Beach – typical home value of $893,419
Bald Head Island – typical home value of $1,234,570
Wrightsville Beach – typical home value of $1,408,876
The number one town on the list was Biltmore Forest near Asheville, with a typical home value of $1,495,894.
