Several Cape Fear towns listed as top places for expensive homes in NC

The luxury housing market recorded a record year in 2022 (Photo: Tongue & Groove)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Several towns in the Cape Fear area have made a list of top places for expensive homes in North Carolina.

Stacker formed the list using data from Zillow, looking at 675 cities and town in the state.

Eight local cities and towns made the list:

Caswell Beach – typical home value of $617,244

Surf City – typical home value of $647,049

St. James – typical home value of $668, 154

Kure Beach – typical home value of $733, 142

Holden Beach – typical home value of $820, 130

Topsail Beach – typical home value of $893,419

Bald Head Island – typical home value of $1,234,570

Wrightsville Beach – typical home value of $1,408,876

The number one town on the list was Biltmore Forest near Asheville, with a typical home value of $1,495,894.

