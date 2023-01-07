Several defendants plead guilty to various sex offenses in Brunswick County Superior Court

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) – District Attorney Jon David announced that several defendants pled guilty to various sex offenses this week in Brunswick County Superior Court.

Perry Arrington, 68, of Leland pled guilty to two counts of Taking Indecent Liberties with a Child, related to incidents involving two minor females which occurred between 2018 and 2021. Pursuant to his plea, Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Jason C. Disbrow sentenced Arrington to two consecutive sentences of just over 1-2 years, suspended for 3 years of supervised probation. Arrington was also ordered to register as a sex offender for 30 years and ordered to be subject to satellite-based monitoring.

Atlee Gore, 30, of Supply pled guilty to Statutory Sexual Offense with a Person 15 Years Old or Younger, related to events that occurred with a minor female between during the summer of 2019. Pursuant to his plea, Kennedy was sentenced by Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Jason C. Disbrow to 14.9 years to 22.9 years in the custody of the Department of Adult Corrections. In addition, Gore was ordered to register as a sex offender upon release from prison for the rest of his natural life and will be subject to satellite-based monitoring for a period of 10 years.

Matthew Horne, 19, of Shallotte pled guilty to Attempted Statutory Rape of a Person 15 Years Old or Younger, related to a sexual assault which occurred during New Year’s Eve 2021. Pursuant to his plea, Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Jason C. Disbrow sentenced Horne to 4 – 9.8 years in the custody of the Department of Adult Corrections.

Juan Manuel Ramirez Romero, 37, of Shallotte pled guilty to Taking Indecent Liberties with a Child, related to a sexual assault which occurred in February 2022. Pursuant to his plea, Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Jason C. Disbrow sentenced Romero to 16 – 29 months, suspended for 5 years of supervised probation. Romero was ordered to register as a sex offender for a period of 30 years and was ordered to be subject to satellite-based monitoring for a period of 7 years.